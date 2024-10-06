Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

