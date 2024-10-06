Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,690 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,128.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,387 shares of company stock worth $12,247,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

