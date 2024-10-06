Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in American Woodmark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

