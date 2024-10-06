Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 701 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

