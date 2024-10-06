Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,531 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 134,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.