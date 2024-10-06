Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,063 Shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.72% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $5,371,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOHY opened at $11.19 on Friday. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.