NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

