Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

MFG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

