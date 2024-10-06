Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after buying an additional 1,173,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5,878.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ARKG opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

