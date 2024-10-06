Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 129,805 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTXN opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.