Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,640,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,411,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

