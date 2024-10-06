Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. 11,591,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,396,678. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $650.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.