Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $8.05 on Friday, reaching $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,640,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,411,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 251.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.