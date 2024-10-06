American Century Companies Inc. Invests $92,000 in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Paysign

In other Paysign news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,548,886 shares in the company, valued at $43,351,942.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,724,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,227. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paysign Stock Up 1.1 %

Paysign stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

