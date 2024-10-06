Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $6.65 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $424.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRMR. Baird R W upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

