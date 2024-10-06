American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,312 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

