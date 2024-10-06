MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $22.73. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

