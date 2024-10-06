Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.90. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 1,607,629 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 26.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $692.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

