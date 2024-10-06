Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $94.62. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 567,328 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $942.80 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

