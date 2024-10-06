Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.05. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 28,969,710 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,734 shares of company stock worth $8,038,565 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

