Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $43.17. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 4,817,507 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $8,253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

