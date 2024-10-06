Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.34. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 65,301 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

