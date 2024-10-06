Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19,087,303 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
