Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 19,087,303 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.