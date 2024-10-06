United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $57.94. United Airlines shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 2,139,691 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

