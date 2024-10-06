American Century Companies Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,728 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

