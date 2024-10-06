Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.