American Century Companies Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SES AI were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SES. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $49,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,936,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,355,608.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $49,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,936,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,355,608.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,438 shares of company stock worth $1,606,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

