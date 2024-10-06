Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 199.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO opened at $2.48 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,202.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

