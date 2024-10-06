American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,777 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.71 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

