American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $243,106.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,947.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

