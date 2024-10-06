Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $188.53.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.