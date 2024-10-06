Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,611 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 96.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

BJUL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

