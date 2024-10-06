BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of BCAB opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

