Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,384 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,009,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,275.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,009,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,275.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $31,266.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 832,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,177.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

