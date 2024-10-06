32,993 Shares in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 3,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of CTV opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.11. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Innovid

Innovid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.