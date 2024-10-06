GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 465,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 6.4 %

GSIT stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.95.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

