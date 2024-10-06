Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.98. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 3,288,999 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

