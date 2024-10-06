SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $10.18. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3,240,615 shares changing hands.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
