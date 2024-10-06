Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $30.69. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 246,605 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.