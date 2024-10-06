Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $37.31. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 26,274,338 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,760,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.