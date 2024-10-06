ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $21.70. ACM Research shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 2,160,890 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Trading Up 16.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. CWM LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.