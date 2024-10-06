HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.10. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 128,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $4,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.