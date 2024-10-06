Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.55 and last traded at $128.14, with a volume of 128213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

