SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 99044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

