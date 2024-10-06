Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 34037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 105,216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

