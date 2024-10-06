RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $279.00 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 21093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average is $233.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

