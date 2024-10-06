Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 578098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.