Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.11.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

