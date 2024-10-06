Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 235,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 114,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 79.52 and a quick ratio of 21.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.