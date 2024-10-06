GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 1,048,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 559,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 12.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

